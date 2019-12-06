Migratory birds flock Ganga, attract tourists in Varanasi

The winter season has witnessed an increase inflow of foreign tourists to India. These tourists include regular visitors 'Siberian birds' and other migratory birds. The arrival of these annual visitors at various water bodies heralds the onset of winters. They have flocked to Ganga and nearby wetlands in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. These Siberian birds spread their wings to take flight of thousands of kilometers, all the way from Siberia. These wetlands are also viewed as breeding grounds of these birds. They love this place as they get to eat variety of foods here.