Migrant Crisis: Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance of Stranded Labourers' Plight, To Hear Case on Thursday

New Delhi, May 26: The Supreme Court on India on Tuesday took suo motu cognisance of the plight of migrant labourers, stranded in several parts of the country. The apex court held the central and state governments accountable for allegedly taking insufficient measures to mitigate the crisis. The judicial body has asked the Centre to respond by Thursday, when it would take up the case for hearing. '10 Lives Lost on Shramik Trains': Govt Denies Deaths Due to Hunger, Says Autopsy Needed to Determine Cause of Demise.



"We take suo motu cognizance of problems and miseries of migrant labourers who had been stranded in different parts of country. The newspaper reports and media reports have been continuously showing the unfortunate and miserable conditions of migrant labourers walking on-foot and cycles from long distances," the court order read.

The top court said there have been lapses on part of the Centre and state/UT government and immediate measures are required to be taken to provide "travel, shelter and food" to migrant labourers. "The crisis of migrant labourers is even continuing today with large sections still stranded on roads, highways. railway stations and state borders," it added.

See Full Statement Issued by SC

The Supreme Court of India has taken suo moto cognizance of the Migrant Labour issue. Supreme Court has relied on news reports that have shown "unfortunate and miserable conditions of migrant labourers walking on foot and cycles from long distances" pic.twitter.com/HwwTm66nwA — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) May 26, 2020





Migrants in several parts of the country were forced to undertake a foot-journey back to their homes after they lost their livelihoods due to the imposition of nationwide lockdown to contain COVID-19 transmission. During the first 37 days of lockdown, train services were also suspended.

Despite the start of Shramik Express trains, commutation could not be arranged for all the stranded migrants. Reports from several parts of the country showed the migrants undertaking dangerous forms of journey, including cycling on national highways, travelling in dozes inside tempos and walking along the roads or railway tracks.