Migrant Crisis: In SC today, SG Tushar Mehta calls govt detractors 'prophets of doom', stays mum on timeline for transporting stranded workers

The Supreme Court of India, while hearing a suo motu case on the plight of migrant workers under the current lockdown, asked some searching questions from the Centre ranging from as to how long they will have to wait before going to their native places to who will pay for their travel and provide them food and shelter.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta kept mum on the topic of providing a timeline for arranging transport for all stranded workers. He instead, blamed critics of the government and those approaching the courts over the migrant tragedy saying they are not acknowledging efforts made by the government. "These prophets of doom don't even have the patriotism to acknowledge" Centre's efforts in managing the crisis.

In fact, Mehta sought that those appealing for relief for migrant workers from the courts, or questioning the government about the same, should be made to file affidavits proving there own contribution to help those languishing on roads.

SG says migrant workers walking home due to anxiety; blames 'armchair intellectuals' for 'negativity'

In his opening remark, Mehta thanked the court for hearing the issue but lamented the fact that few unfortunate events were played up by some people.

We are immensely grateful to SC for taking cognizance of the issue. Due to this, state and Centre has an August forum now to discuss the migrant crisis issue. Some unfortunate things have happened and it is being flashed again and again," Mehta told the court.

Mehta also questioned the motive of all those who have been petitioning the courts about easing the migrant workers' misery, and lashed out upon supposed "armchair intellectuals" for spreading negativity and "not appreciating nation's efforts"

"Centre is doing a lot to prevent COVID-19 but there are Prophets of Doom in our country who only spread negativity, negativity, negativity. These arm chair intellectuals do not recognize the nation's effort." "These prophets of doom don't even have the patriotism to acknowledge this," Mehta added.

Mehta suggested that all those filing public interest litigation of writ petitions on the ongoing crisis, should be made to file affidavits "proving their credentials about what they have done (for easing the migrant crisis)"

"All these letters who which have been addressed to the court to persuade SC to take suo motu cognizance of this issue have been written by people who are earning in crores... All these intervenors have to file an affidavit whereby they should show their credentials about what have they done? Don't let anyone use this platform to become a political platform. Let the impleadment applicant file affidavit on what their contribution is?," Bar and Bench quoted Mehta as saying.

Mehta again brought up the issue when senior advocate and Congress leader Kapil Sibal started addressing the bench.

"Please do not make it a political platform. Before addressing please speak about your contribution," Mehta told Sibal just as he rose to speak.

"Don't make it personal," Sibal shot back.

As the lockdown continued, thousands of migrant workers poured out on the street, willing to walk hundreds of kilometres in absence of jobs to continue supporting their expenses of living in the cities. Scores of people died in accidents or due to hunger and exhaustion.

Mehta, however, said that the migrant workers were walking home due to anxiety.

"Migrant workers are walking because of anxiety or local level instigation where they are told 'walk now, trains won't run. Lockdown extended',"Mehta said.

SG Mehta relies on state govts for data on migrant workers

Solicitor Tushar Mehta reeled off several facts about the shramik trains being run to ferry migrant workers home, and the preparations made by the Centre to ease the crisis. "We have shifted over 1 crore migrant labourers... Over 92,000 meals have been served to the migrant workers as on May 26. Industry and employers have also fed the workers."

Mehta, however, could not specify how much time the Centre will need to transport the migrant workers willing to go home.

"What is the estimation of time that is required to shift the migrants? What are the arrangements being made? What is the mechanism in place? Do the people know if they'll be shifted on 5th day, 7th day or 10th day?" the court asked. Mehta said, "I need to take feedback from the states. I am not shifting responsibility."

Story continues