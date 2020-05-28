Migrant Crisis in India: An Opportunity for a Better Tomorrow?

Jadab Gogoi, a 46-year-old migrant worker from Assam, was working at Vapi in Gujarat. When the Covid-19 lockdown was announced, Gogoi's livelihood was snatched away by his employer where he was engaged for the past six months. With no resources at hand, he decided to return to Assam, covering a distance of around 2,900 km. Gogoi undertook the journey in 25 days, mostly on foot, with deteriorating health, just lucky enough to have lived to tell his extraordinary tale. In an interview to local press, he said, “But one thing is for sure: never in my life will I step out of Assam again.”

Indian media is full of such stories of migrant workers who have lost their daily livelihood and are making desperate attempts for returning home. There are three aspects of such stories: the need for leaving their native place, their inability to withstand any crisis , and their sentimental urge to come back home as the only attempt to be alive than to search for possibilities in ‘unknown’ land. If we think of solutions towards fostering self-reliance in migrant workers, we need to take care of these three aspects.

Cities are economic hotspots fuelling India’s GDP growth with migrants becoming an inseparable component of the growth story. Migrant workers in urban areas, more often than not, are engaged in informal arrangements of employment, without formal contract, often paid a compensation below minimum wage and lack basic social and health security. Not able to exercise their political right, the voices of these workers are not heard. In a country like India where ancient social system was based on the type of job, these workers often face harassment and mistreatment because of engaging in professions which are often stigmatised (e.g. domestic help, rickshaw pullers, etc). A daunting challenge is to track their whereabouts particularly because of their transient nature, a phenomenon referred to as ‘circular migration’.

Due to the recent crisis, caused by the Covid-19 lockdown, 400 million informal workers in the country are at risk of falling into poverty as reported in the International Labour Organization study titled ‘ILO Monitor: COVID-19 and the world of work (second edition)’. There is no scientific way to estimate the number of migrant workers from this lot. During such crisis, identifying and tracking the movement becomes even more critical to undertake corrective measures.

Crisis, however, brings an opportunity to address legacy issues and prepare an efficient plan for a better tomorrow. After the initial reluctance, the central and state governments have taken several measures to bring back the native citizens who are stuck in different cities: with steps such as conducting health check-ups at the state borders, making formal registers before sending them to quarantine, providing free ration to the families, and so on. This is a welcome step considering the emotional sentiment of migrant workers to be with their dear ones during the crisis.

This may be the right time to create a formal registry or database for India’s large informal workforce to bring it under the umbrella of social security. Since migrant workers are an important subset of this informal workforce, they can be the starting point. The database, envisaged to be backed by the legislature, could be similar to what embassies of India and ministry of external affairs maintains for international migrants. With a user-friendly online interface, this is envisaged not only to be limited to tracking movement of migrant workers but also serving as a repository for those seeking employment, providing ration in a mobile fashion, providing skill-development training, enabling employers to recruit workers matching their required skill sets, among others. All these dimensions constitute the package the finance minister has announced targeting the migrant workers. Let us deep-dive into four important services or functionalities of the proposed initiative that will push the agenda of streamlining the migrant workforce.

Accurate identification resulting in efficient delivery: There is not a single definition of migrant workers and informal wokforce, leave alone an identified registry. This proposed database can include major socio-economic indicators to identify migrant workers to better support policymaking. The aspects of data consent, security and privacy would be integral components. The information should include: personal details, labour details – wages; type of work: casual, regular, contractual, self-employment; skill levels, sector they are employed to or are seeking employment in, hygiene details; nature of migration: preferred states and sectors to work; reasons for migration, reservation wage (minimum expected monthly income) to avoid migration; social security: availability of ration card, economic status, dependents for insurance, to name a few. Once the identification is established, the database can help map migrant workers, based on eligibility, with corresponding government schemes or benefits. A prompt grievance redressal feature can be integrated into the portal, enabling workers to register complaints. The portal may also be integrated with the existing databank such as BOCW (building and other construction workers) if the need arises.

