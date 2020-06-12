Nation Failed Migrants, Says Director Of Viral Short 'Pravaasi'

In less than 48 hours since it was uploaded, national-award-winning director Kireet Khurana’s animated short on the migrant crisis has nearly half a million views on Twitter and has been shared by multiple accounts on YouTube.

The nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic ended up creating a humanitarian crisis which historian Ramachandra Guha last month called the “greatest manmade tragedy in India since Partition”.

As millions of migrant workers, out of food and jobs, began walking thousands of kilometres to their villages, they had to go through assaults from the police, fight hunger and exhaustion and a number of indignities. Many never made it home.

Khurana’s 1.42 minute-long video, with animation done by Vivekananda Roy Ghatak, is filled with the harrowing images that made it impossible for many people to look away even as governments went out of their way to make life difficult for the travellers. There is the mother who drags her exhausted child along on a suitcase, the baby trying to wake his mother up, the dry rotis that were all that was left of 16 people who decided to rest on the railway tracks in Aurangabad.

Accompanying this is a haunting voiceover by actor Taapsee Pannu, who told HuffPost India’s Ankur Pathak that she spoke the words from her heart. Her Twitter timeline, however, is filled with people criticising her for participating in the video.

“I wonder who would say no to this. Kireet sir met me at a film festival where we interacted for a bit. I’m glad he thought I should lend my voice to it because there are many of us who felt the pain but maybe didn’t have the right words n platform to express. I got it and I made sure I spoke with my heart so it reached more hearts,” she said.

Khurana spoke to HuffPost India over the phone about why he made the film, anticipating the criticism, and why Pannu was the right person to voice it.

How did you decide to make this short?

The idea was disturbing. When I was watching...

