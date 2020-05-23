Migrant Crisis Amid COVID Is Why We Need ‘Journalism of Misery’

Among the many changes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ecosystem has brought about in the last few years, is the change in large swathes of India’s journalism. The very nature and purpose of journalism has shifted from being the society’s watchdog to being the public relations arm of the government, from holding those in power accountable to holding citizens or the Opposition accountable.

There are worthy exceptions, of course, but they prove the rule.

To a large extent, journalism in the Modi era has come to mean comfort in being close to power, preening as the government’s cheerleader, skipping over inconvenient stories and questions, praising almost every move of the prime minister as a masterstroke, creating false equivalences, and shying away from the truth of the moment. This reflects in Modi’s men who preside over information management. It’s no wonder then that Shashi Shekhar Vempati, CEO of Prasar Bharati, chided the media – sections that focused on millions of migrants walking home in pain and misery – for doing its job.

Why Prasar Bharati CEO Wants ‘Journalism Of Hope’ Amid Human Loss & Tragedy

“Unfortunately in the last few weeks,” Vempati told the anchor of Doordarshan’s DD Dialogue, “the mass media has tended to focus a lot more on journalism of misery while there’s a lot more potential for journalism of hope and journalism of resilience…(and) with that message lift the entire masses of India to the normal, the new normal.” This DD Dialogue, telecast on 19 May night, was titled ‘Containing COVID Crisis – Communication Shift and New Normal’.

Vempati, who’s also in a sense the channel’s boss, shared his thoughts at the end of a panel discussion that had two joint secretaries and representatives of the UNDP and UNICEF on it.

What is the ‘journalism of misery’ that Vempati has a beef with? It is simply, the biggest story now, perhaps in decades. The story of millions of Indians drawn from the lower-middle and lower classes, the marginalised, indigenous people and their families, all walking hundreds of thousands of kilometres from cities back to their homes across state borders, after Modi announced the first nation-wide lockdown on 24-25 March to control the spread of COVID-19. Commentators have called it the largest migration since Partition of India.

As Modi shuttered down a nation of 1.3 billion citizens with only a four-hour notice and then extended this lockdown three times (we are in the midst of Lockdown 4 now), millions of migrant workers in Indian cities faced an uncertain future. The days wore on. With no work or wages, thrown out of their dwellings and with no roof over their head, they began the long and arduous walk home. A government that organised flights to bring back Indians from other countries did not immediately organise buses or trains within its borders.

Millions of migrant workers had no option but to hit the highways on foot.

They lived on water, biscuits and hope – and sometimes, not even that – their tears of weariness interrupted by occasional outbursts of rage.

The story of COVID-19 in India turned into a humanitarian crisis; stories of unspeakable misery have unfolded every day over the last two months.

The story of Jamalo Madkam, the 12-year-old girl, who died just short of her home in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, after walking nearly 150 kilometres from Telangana, as per this report.

The story of Priya and her three young daughters walking with tears in their eyes from Delhi to Kanpur, 475 kilometres away, as this video story in The Quint showed:

Human Cost of COVID-19 Outweighs Numbers Killed By the Virus

The story of Virendra Singh Gond, the only survivor from the group of 17 men – 16 of whom were run over by a freight train in Aurangabad, as they slept on unused tracks, exhausted after walking for days from Jalna in Maharashtra towards Madhya Pradesh.

The story of Seema, her husband and three children walking from their workplace in Haryana all the way to Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, their form of transport coming to a naught and being turned away three times from the state borders, as this story by the reveals.

