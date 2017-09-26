Might Include Javelin-Thrower Davinder Singh Kang in TOPS List: Injeti Srinivas

Davinder, who became the first Indian javelin thrower to make the final of the World Championships in London last month, expressed his disappointment over his exclusion from the TOPS list and had even considered moving to Italy.

New Delhi: Sports Secretary Injeti Srinivas has said that Sports Ministry is open to reconsidering Davinder Singh Kang’s case for his inclusion in the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) list. However, Injeti also made it clear that merit is the sole criteria for including individual athletes in the TOPS list and there were strong reasons behind javelin thrower’s exclusion.

“It was a joint decision by the national federation (Athletics Federation of India) and the ministry. But we are open and might include him in future,” Injeti was quoted as saying by PTI.

“The decision of individual athlete’s inclusion in TOPS is decided purely on merit,” he added.

But Injeti, who is also the Director General of Sports Authority of India (SAI), refused to pay attention to Davinder’s agitations.

“There is bound to be a strong and concrete reason behind his exclusion despite qualifying for the final of the World Championships,” Injeti said without divulging anything further.

Davinder, who bagged a bronze medal at the Asian Athletics Championship, is set to meet Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore in the first week of October to push for his inclusion in the TOPS list.

However, when asked about it, the Minister said he was unaware of any such appointment till now.

(With PTI inputs)