Midfielder Montolivo named in Italy football squad

Milan, May 27 (IANS) Veteran AC Milan midfielder Riccardo Montolivo returned to the Italy squad after recovering from a knee surgery, as head coach Gian Piero Ventura on Saturday named 26 footballers who will face Uruguay in a friendly and Liechtenstein in a World Cup qualifier in June.

The 32-year-old, who picked up a right knee injury against Spain in a World Cup qualifier on October 6, has recently returned to the Milan squad.

Also making his comeback to the squad was Roma winger Stephan El Shaarawy, who has lately put up impressive performances for the capital club.

Italy will meet Uruguay in Nice on June 7 and Liechtenstein in Udine on June 11.

According to the Italian football association website, the five Juventus players (Gianluigi Buffon, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Andrea Barzagli and Claudio Marchisio) will join the squad on June 5 after the UEFA Champions League final in Cardiff and others will leave the camp on the same day for Nice.

The squad:

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan), Simone Scuffet (Udinese).

Defenders: Davide Astori (Fiorentina), Andrea Barzagli (Juventus), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Mattia Caldara (Atalanta), Federico Ceccherini (Crotone), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter), Matteo Darmian (Manchester United), Emerson Palmieri dos Santos (Roma), Leonardo Spinazzola (Atalanta).

Midfielders: Daniele De Rossi (Roma), Claudio Marchisio (Juventus), Riccardo Montolivo (Milan), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Sassuolo), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).

Wingers: Federico Bernardeschi (Fiorentina), Antonio Candreva (Inter), Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli).

Forwards: Andrea Belotti (Torino), Eder Citadin Martins (Inter), Manolo Gabbiadini (Southampton), Ciro Immobile (Lazio).

--IANS

