Midfielder Marcos Llorente says Real Madrid is the club of his life

Madrid, Sep 24 (IANS) Real Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente on Sunday said he was pleased to extend his contract with what he described as the football club of his life.

The 22-year-old Spaniard, who was promoted to Real Madrid's first team in 2015, signed the contract extension until June 2021, reports Efe.

"I am very pleased to be able to extend my contract with Real Madrid. It has been my dream since I was young. This is the club of my life and my family's life. I am happy and willing to improve in this club," Llorente said at a press conference after inking the contract.

"Real Madrid is the club of my life and one that has seen my grow up since I joined as a junior," he added.

He said he was aware of his role in the team this season, after stealing the limelight last season when he played at Alaves on a loan.

"There are stages. Last year I got through the stage of moving on loan to play as much matches as I can, but it has come to an end," he said.

"Now, I am in another more beautiful stage that is more complicated. The competition is very tough and I am aware of how young I am," Llorente added.

