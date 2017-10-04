Midfielder Diego cut from Brazil football squad

Rio de Janeiro, Oct 4 (IANS) Flamengo midfielder Diego has been dropped from Brazil's national team for World Cup football qualifiers against Bolivia and Chile due to injury.

The 32-year-old suffered an unspecified leg muscle strain during Flamengo's 0-1 loss to Ponte Preta in Brazil's Serie A championship on Monday, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We conducted a scan which confirmed a small muscular injury that will prevent him from participating in the matches," Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said on Tuesday.

He added that Brazil coach Tite decided not to call up a replacement for the former Atletico Madrid player.

Brazil, already guaranteed of a berth in next year's World Cup in Russia, will play Bolivia in La Paz on Thursday before hosting Chile in Sao Paulo five days later.

--IANS

gau/vm