Midfielder Carrico renews contract with Sevilla until 2020

Seville (Spain), Sep 15 (IANS) Portuguese midfielder Daniel Carriço on Friday extended his contract with Spanish football club Sevilla until 2020.

Carriço's previous contract was set to expire at the end of the current season, his fifth in Sevilla, reports Efe.

"Sevilla and Daniel Carriço have reached an agreement for the extension of the centre-back's contract, who will now be committed to the club until June 2020," the club said in a statement on its website.

Carriço arrived at Sevilla in 2013 and has played 112 games in his little more than four seasons in the club.

"With this renewal, the Nervión club guarantees the presence of one of its captains, a changing-room leader, and an indisputable starter for the side barring injuries," the statement added.

Since his arrival from English side Reading, the 29-year-old Portuguese player became one of the bastions of Unai Emery-coached Sevilla, playing and winning the three Europa League finals conquered in 2014, 2015 and 2016, as well as the Copa del Rey final of 2016.

Carriço, who in his first season played as a midfielder and then later as a center-back, has so far played 71 games in La Liga, 29 in the Europa League, eight in Copa del Rey, two in the Champions League and two in the European Super Cup, scoring a total of six goals.

