Midfielder Asamoah evaluating future at Juventus

Turin, Aug 25 (IANS) Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri on Friday confirmed that Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah will not be part of his squad to face Genoa away in a Serie A clash on Saturday as he is evaluating his future with the Italian football champions.

"Kwadwo Asamoah is not available for Genoa. He is currently evaluating his future with the club," Allegri told the Juventus website.

The 28-year-old has been linked with a move to Turkish club Galatasaray, who have reportedly tabled an offer of $10 million to Juventus to buy the versatile Ghana star.

Asamoah has been playing for Juventus since his switch from Udinese in 2012.

He has represented Ghana 69 times so far since his debut in 2008.

Ahead of the clash against Genoa, Allegri warned his players saying that Genoa are a strong side at home.

"Tomorrow is a match we need to win. Playing at the Marassi is never straightforward and we've often found life tough there, no less than last season when we conceded three goals in 27 minutes," Allegri said.

"I expect to see Genoa fighting for every inch tomorrow. They're a completely different animal at home than they are on their travels. We can't afford to be off colour like we were there last November."

Allegri also commented on Juventus' draw in Champions League group stage. The Turin giants have been clubbed with FC Barcelona, Sporting Lisbon and Olympiacos.

"The match against Barcelona will be a fascinating affair. Playing away first can actually be an advantage, as to win there would put us in a very strong position to qualify for the knockout stages," he said.

"The away trips to Athens and Lisbon will be decisive too, as we'll be taking on teams with good pedigree, who have taken part in the Champions League a number of times."

--IANS

