MidEast Watch, Jewellery Show attracts over 60,000 visitors

Sharjah, Oct 9 (IANS/WAM) The Expo Centre Sharjah on Monday announced the success of the MidEast Watch and Jewellery Show, which attracted 61,456 visitors for its 43rd edition.

The exhibition concluded on October 7, having enjoyed notable local and international participation.

Expo Centre Sharjah said that the exhibition, which was held with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, "demonstrated its leadership on the regional and international levels in attracting prominent local and international players and UAE-based brands in the design, manufacture and trade of watches and jewellery".

The centre said that stakeholders participating in the show signed deals, formed partnerships, promoted emerging businesses and achieved the maximum benefits of the event.

Sharjah Chamber's dedicated special pavilion for Emirati designers at the exhibition was an additional factor that attracted visitors to the show, providing them with an opportunity to learn about the work and innovations of the UAE's young and innovative talents in the jewellery industry.

The initiative, which included nine Emirati designers, is the first of its kind within the framework of the chamber's efforts to support young entrepreneurs, develop their professional and marketing skills in this field, and enable them to develop competitive brands capable of competing on an international level.

