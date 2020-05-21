Michigan Dams Collapse Due To Heavy Rains, Thousands Evacuated After Catastrophic Flooding (Watch Video)

Michigan's Edenville Dam burst on Tuesday following heavy rainfall forcing the immediate evacuation of communities living in the region. After the dam started flowing over, The National Weather Service issued a flash-flood warning for the length of the Tittabawassee River. This video shows an aerial view of water flowing over the former Edenville Dam wall. After the dam collapsed, it sent floodwaters into Sanford Lake, where a dam has powered the Boyce Hydroelectric Plant. Shortly, after the Sanford Dam burst open and the twin reservoirs began flooding Midland. Michigan Flood Displaces Thousands, Threatens Superfund Site.

Also Read | Michigan Priest Who Sprayed Holy Water Using Toy Squirt Gun to Maintain Social Distancing During Easter Goes Viral NOW! Funny Memes and Jokes Flood Twitter Along With Praises For Father Tim Pelc

The Edenville Dam was breached on Tuesday evening after Midland received 4.7 inches of rain in two days, following heavy rain. The dam is situated about 18 miles upstream of Midland. Pictures and videos of the dam breach captured from a helicopter have gone viral on social media platforms. Prior to the incident, officials had warned residents multiple times about a possible burst of the hydroelectric dam holding back Wixom Lake.

According to local reports, the towns of Edenville, Sanford and parts of the city of Midland which has around 42,000 people will have to be evacuated. Meanwhile, the dam continued to flow on Wednesday leaving little war left. And as the water flowed, towns located downwards are preparing to handle the effects of it. This video shows an aerial view of water flowing over the former Edenville Dam wall.

Also Read | Hot French Actor David Michigan Is Driving People Crazy

Michigan Dam Collapses And Water Gushes Out:

The city of Midland urged residents within the shaded areas to evacuate. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at a news conference said, "In the next 12 to 15 hours, downtown Midland could be under approximately nine feet of water." Michigan has been witnessing heavy rains over the past days increasing fears of a dam failure after flood warnings were issued across the state. Two rivers in Michigan, the Tittabawassee River in Midland and the Rifle River near Sterling have been flooded, the National Weather Service (NWS) said. They have also issued a flash flood emergency in locations downstream where the water is flowing.