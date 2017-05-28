Michael Carrick extends stay at Old Trafford

Manchester [UK], May 28 (ANI): Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick has extended his contract at Old Trafford for another year to June 2018.

Carrick signed for United in July 2006 and his deal was due to expire this summer.

He might had been ready to retire, if Jose Mourinho decided against keeping him at the club.

But, now the club have confirmed that the 35-year-old will be staying put for at least another 12 months.

"What a fantastic way to finish off the season, with a new trophy in our cabinet. I am delighted that my journey with this great club is going to continue," the club website quoted Carrick as saying.

"My focus now is looking ahead to my testimonial match next Sunday; it will be a very proud moment for me and my family, and is the perfect way to top what has already been a great season. I am thrilled that the fans will also get to see our shiny new Europa League trophy on the day," he added.

During his time at the club, Carrick has won five Premier League titles, an FA Cup, two League Cups, a FIFA Club World Cup, a UEFA Champions League, six FA Community Shields and, of course, the recently-secured UEFA Europa League trophy which will be paraded to the fans at Michael's upcoming Old Trafford testimonial match on 4 June.

Meanwhile, Mourinho said that he has thoroughly enjoyed working with Michael over this past season.

"He is one of the true professionals of the game. Not only is he a great footballer, he is also a fantastic human being and a great role model to our younger members of the team," he said.

"I am delighted he has extended his contract and I would like to take this opportunity to wish Michael all the best for his well-deserved testimonial match next Sunday," he added.

The veteran mid-fielder has been an important figure for United this season after making 38 appearances for Manchester Unied, including 18 Premier League starts. (ANI)