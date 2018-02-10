Michael B. Jordan underwent intense training for 'Black Panther'

Los Angeles, Feb 10 (IANS) Actor Michael B. Jordan, who essays Erik Stevens a.k.a Killmonger in the film "Black Panther" , trained for more than a year for the film.

Jordan, 31, has compared his training to a Swiss army knife, reports metro.co.uk.

Speaking at the European premiere of "Black Panther" on Thursday, Jordan said: "I spent a lot of time alone. Erik's a very lonely guy, a very pained character so that's part of it. And also like physically preparing for it, working out, training, it was kind of a Swiss army knife of a lot of different skill sets. So training for about a year and half before we started filming really helped with the preparation for the role."

Distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, "Black Panther" also features Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Forest Whittaker and Martin Freeman.

The film is scheduled to release in India on February 16.

