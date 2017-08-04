Miami closer to football franchise after MLS vote

Chicago, Aug 4 (IANS) The top football league for the United States and Canada is now closer to awarding an expansion franchise to Miami Beckham United, an investment group headed by former Manchester United great David Beckham.

Don Garber, Major League Soccer's commissioner, said that the organisation's Board of Governors voted during a meeting in Chicago to authorise him and a committee of owners and league executives to work with MBU to finalie the details of the expansion plan, reports Efe.

"We believe the time is right -- finally -- for Miami to become a great MLS city," Garber said.

Beckham and Todd Boehly, the majority owner of MBU and part-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball franchise, presented the investment group's plans to the league's board members, including a $300 million, 25,000-seat stadium project in Miami's Overtown neighbourhood.

It marked the first time Beckham had met formally with the league's owners.

"David is passionate, articulate and focused, and Todd is a great, young sports owner and business executive who has got a great vision for our league," Garber said of their presentation.

The investment group still needs approval from the city of Miami for zoning changes needed to build the new stadium.

Residents of the nearby Spring Garden neighbourhood also have raised objections, expressing concern that the stadium will cause their properties to become devalued.

