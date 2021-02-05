Mia Khalifa to Meena Harris: Women Slut Shamed for Backing Farmers

A bunch of globally well-known and powerful women took to Twitter to voice their support for the protesting farmers, creating a frenzy not just in India but across the world.

Be it pop star Rihanna or media personality Mia Khalifa, author and American Vice President Kamala Harris’ niece Meena Harris, or climate activist Greta Thunberg — no one was spared by the right wing trolls.

Over the past one week, these women have been subjected to slut-shaming and mockery. Their mentions were filled with death threats, abuse, and violent consequences — reiterating, yet again, how internet trolls and misogyny go hand-in-hand.

So much so that United Hindu Front on 4 February, took to streets in the national capital, holding portraits of these women and burning them down in ‘protest’ against these celebrities’ comments in support of farmers. All it took was one tweet. One tweet to rattle men.

I spoke out in support of human rights for Indian farmers, and look at the response. https://t.co/5xzB6pxxA8 — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) February 4, 2021

Won’t Be Silenced: Meena Harris Hits Back

Retweeting journalist Rana Aayub who said that she has never seen ‘hate, misogyny, and threats’ as she had in the last two days, Harris said that she ‘won’t be intimidated and silenced.’

I won’t be intimidated, and I won’t be silenced. — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) February 4, 2021

An accomplished author and lawyer, 32-year-old Harris has been vocal in her support for the farmers since an international media report on the protests.

“Do men on the internet get some sort of alert when women talk about something so they can rush in to dispute it? Do men get some sort of alert when women talk about something,” she wrote in another tweet.

‘Mia Khalifa Regains Consciousness’ Poster Gaffe

Lebanese-American actor Mia Khalifa, who has worked in the porn industry, has been subjected to sleazy comments, ever since she tweeted in support of farmers.

Because porn stars are banned from having opinions, right?

.@miakhalifa is just taking revenge of porn ban by govt. — mthn (The Fauxy) (@Being_Humor) February 3, 2021

Normal person: I watched Mia Khalifa porn video



Consulting Editor: https://t.co/xTBLc6G1Dn — Arunmozhi (@tecoholic) February 3, 2021

Here’s what happened when the Hindu United Front used Google Translate to print posters of ‘Mia Khalifa Hosh Mein Aao’ (‘Mia Khalifa, come to your senses.’)

Google Translate Zindabad

PS - Mia Khalifa Hosh Mein Aao translates to "@miakhalifa come to your senses". But the Hindu supremacist Sanghi goons used @Google translate instead‍♀️. Misogynist jokers! pic.twitter.com/KImDVwiqBC — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) February 4, 2021

Like Harris, an unrattled Khalifa tweeted that she would still stand with the farmers.

Confirming I have in fact regained consciousness, and would like to thank you for your concern, albeit unnecessary. Still standing with the farmers, though ♥️ pic.twitter.com/ttZnYeVLRP — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) February 4, 2021

Virtual Attack Nothing Short of Condemnable

Be it singer-songwriter Chris Brown being ‘praised’ and ‘respected’ for physically attacking and abusing Rihanna in 2009 or Greta Thunberg being reduced to ‘racist colonial stooge,’ the unhinged misogyny unleashed by these nameless and faceless trolls is nothing but condemnable.

Bhakts in Rihanna's comments are trolling her for supporting farmers protests by justifying the domestic violence she faced at the hands of Chris Brown.



At least the misogyny of Indian men is now out there for everyone to see. — Radhika Radhakrishnan (@so_radhikal) February 3, 2021

The blatant and unhinged misogyny in the "nationalist" attack against Rihanna, Mia Khalifa and other women who've spoken out in support of Indian farmers is sickening. This isn't limited to a few nameless trolls, it applies to even the topmost leadership of fascists. — Siddharth (@DearthOfSid) February 3, 2021

Surely there is a better way to respond to #Rihanna and the other celebrities than calling them dumb, lacking character etc. Such counters only expose the misogyny and doesn't do any favours to India's messaging to the world #FarmersProtest — sunetra choudhury (@sunetrac) February 3, 2021

this week @rihanna , @GretaThunberg & @meenaharris brought awareness to india’s #farmersprotest and look at the response. misogyny and rightwing regimes go hand in hand.



i implore the world to keep their eyes open and bring international attention to modi’s harmful farm laws pic.twitter.com/Z86C957tZQ — rupi kaur (@rupikaur_) February 4, 2021

However, this is not the first time women personalities from outside India are being subjected to troll-led abuse.

This tweet resurfaced again now, after women from other countries faced abuse for speaking in support of farmers.

Bhakt Mandali making India the Viswaguru pic.twitter.com/PraDQglWZj — Ritushree (Sonal) (@QueerNaari) February 4, 2021

This tells you everything you need to know about rw trolls in India - irredeemably vile and pathetically desperate. pic.twitter.com/cTMRaulNl3 — Isolated System (@RahulPKashyap) February 4, 2021

Women More Likely to Be Attacked Online Than Men

It does not matter if you are the singer-entrepreneur who owns an empire, it does not matter if you are a successful model, lawyer or simply anything — trolls are omnipresent and go after women who speak.

All accomplishments come second to the fact that they are women and those with contrarian views.

And as multiple studies show, women are far likely to be attacked for their physical appearance, sexualised, issued threats like it’s just another day in office, on social media platforms — actions that are rarely witnessed by men.

Studies also show that online trolls tend to be predominantly male and ‘enjoy’ the chaos they cause through the tweets – which are often large-scale hate campaigns.

To hope for social media platforms like Twitter to take action is one thing. But the more pertinent question would be – why do opinionated women rattle men?

