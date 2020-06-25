MHRD Asks NCERT to Prepare New Learning Outcomes for All Classes

The Union Ministry of Human Resource Development on Wednesday, 24 June, directed the National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT) to prepare alternative academic learning material for all school students, especially tailored to students who do not have digital or online access.

The alternative academic learning materials will be released first for classes 1 to 5 in phases by December 2020 and for classes 6 to 12 by June 2021.

In a statement, the HRD ministry said that the new learning materials have been commissioned in view of the decision of setting up of foundational literacy and numeracy mission under Atmanirbhar Bharat, and in view of the focus of Samagra Shiksha towards a learning outcome centric approach.

"It is necessary that NCERT develops the required resources for implementing these in an effective and timely manner, leading to all around improvement in learning outcomes and learning levels of students,” the ministry said.

Also Read: CBSE Cancels Class 10, 12 Exams From 1 July Due to COVID-19

. Read more on India by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouRSS & BJP’s Nehru-Netaji ‘Cosplay’: Irony Dies a Thousand Deaths . Read more on India by The Quint.