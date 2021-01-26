Internet Services Suspended for 12 Hours at Protest Sites in Delhi as Farmers Rally Turns Violent

As the farmers’ tractor parade turned violent with a clash breaking out between police personnel and protesters in the national capital, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order for temporary suspension of internet services in parts of the National Capital Region.

The government order sent to telecom service providers directed temporary suspension of internet services in areas of Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, Mukarba Chowk and Nangloi and their adjoining areas in the NCT of Delhi from 12.00 hours to 23.59 hours on the Republic Day, according to the Department of Telecom.

The order, issued under Section 7 of the India Telegraph Act and approved by the Union home secretary, said the suspension of services was necessary in the interest of maintaining public safety and averting a public emergency.

"The government has invoked Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017 in the interest of maintaining public safety and averting public emergency to suspend internet services in areas closer to farmers protest sites," a source told PTI.

According to a Department of Telecom spokesperson, internet shutdown order has been invoked by the local law and order administration and not by the department.

People residing close to farmers protest sites said that they are getting SMSes for suspension of internet service in their area. "As per the government instructions, the Internet services have been temporarily stopped in your area because of which you are not able to use these services. You will be able to use the Internet services once we get directions from the government," an SMS sent by a telecom operator read.

The clash broke out after protesting farmers reached ITO and tried to push towards Lutyen's Delhi, following which the force resorted to lathicharge and used tear gas shells against them.

Later, the protesting farmers had entered the Red Fort and hoisted flags from some domes of the iconic monument.

Story continues

The crowd swelled as some of the protesters and 'Nihangs' (traditional Sikh warriors) were seen entering the Red Fort and hoisting a flag from the staff from which prime minister unfurls the Tricolour on Independence Day.

The farmers who began their march from different border points, much before the time permitted to them for their tractor rally, reached ITO in Central Delhi despite the force denying them permission for it.

The Delhi Police had given permission to farmers protesting the three farm laws to hold their tractor parade on selected routes only after the official Republic Day parade on the Rajpath concludes. However chaos ensued as the farmers were were adamant of heading towards central Delhi.