MHA notice against Rahul Gandhi attempt to divert attention from main issues: Randeep Surjewala

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday reacted on Ministry of Home affairs notice to Rahul Gandhi over his citizenship. Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that PM Modi wants to divert attention of the countrymen from real issues like unemployment, farmers' issues. "Rahul Gandhi is a citizen of India from his birth and he will be the citizen of this country. His family has history of sacrificing for the nation," said Surjewala. The Ministry of Home Affairs today issued a notice to Rahul Gandhi over his citizenship after receiving a complaint from Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy. MHA has asked Rahul Gandhi to respond in the matter within a fortnight.