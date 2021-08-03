MHA Issues Advisory for August 15, Asks States To Avoid Large Gatherings, Follow Covid Norms

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked states to avoid large congregations at programmes ahead of the Independence day. The MHA cautioned the states to ensure following of Covid-19 norms and guidelines, including proper sanitization, wearing masks, maintaining social distancing.

“All programmes should be organized in a way that large congregation of people is avoided and technology is used in best possible manner for celebration befitting the occasion,” the notice said.

For the second year in a row, the MHA suggested that Covid-19 warriors such as doctors, health workers, sanitation workers, and some persons who recovered from the infection may also be invited for Independence Day events at the state, district, block and panchayat level.

The MHA also prescribed guidelines for ceremonies to be conducted at each level. Following the unfurling of national flag by respective authorities, speeches, awards distribution, parades, and singing of national anthem can be carried out, as per the notice.

Other functions allowed are planting of trees, online inter-school or college debates, quiz, essay & poetry writing, and illumination of government buildings.

“It would be appropriate that the theme of Atmanirbhar Bharat” is suitably spread and publicised amongst the masses through various activities or messages in the functions and on social media during Independence Day celebrations,” said the notice.

The advisory comes on a day the Centre sounded an alarm, saying the pandemic isn’t over yet. VK Paul, NITI Aayog member, said the country’s R-value, which is the rate of transmission of the coronavirus, is still above 1. Currently, the R value is more than one in eight states, including Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

India recorded 30.55k new cases and 422 new deaths in the last 24 hours, according to a health bulletin released on Tuesday.

