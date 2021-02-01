MHA Extends Internet Ban at Delhi’s Borders Till 11 pm on 2 Feb

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday, 1 February, extended the suspension of internet services near Delhi’s Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders till 11 pm on 2 February. Thousands of farmers are protesting against the government’s three agricultural laws at the borders of the national capital.

In an order, the Ministry of Home Affairs cited “maintaining public safety and averting public emergency” as the reasons for suspending internet.

The administration had first suspended the internet in parts of the national capital and its borders on 26 January amid the violence and unrest over farmers’ tractor rally on Republic Day in Delhi.

Later, Internet services were suspended again in parts of Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders, from 11 pm on 29 January to 11 pm on 31 January.

On 26 January, the police and the protesting farmers clashed in several areas. Visuals showed protesters breaking barricades and police blocking roads after a few protesters reportedly changed the route.

Several protestors entered the Red Fort and waved flags, while protesters at Ghazipur, Indraprastha, ITO and parts of Central Delhi were subjected to tear gas-shelling and lathi-charge by the police. A protester died near Delhi’s ITO after his tractor overturned. Hundreds of police personnel were also reportedly injured in the clashes.

Meanwhile, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), in a press note on Sunday, expressed concern over the fact that more than a hundred people were still reported to be missing after the Republic Day rally.

