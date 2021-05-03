MHA Asks West Bengal Govt for Report on Post-Election Violence

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday, 3 May, sought a report from the West Bengal government on the post election violence in the state allegedly targeting Opposition political workers.

MHA has asked West Bengal Government for a report on the post election violence targeting opposition political workers in the state.@HMOIndia @PIB_India @DDNewslive @airnewsalerts @ANI — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) May 3, 2021

The Home Ministry in a letter to the West Bengal Chief Secretary has asked him to submit a detailed report on the violence that broke out in parts of the state on Sunday evening while trends and results from the Assembly election were pouring in.

The houses and vehicles of some Bharatiya Janata Party candidates were allegedly attacked and a party office at Arambagh was set on fire, reported IANS.

The vehicle of Suvendu Adhikari, who defeated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, was also reportedly attacked.

BJP Announces Nationwide Dharna

The BJP, meanwhile, has announced a nationwide dharna on 5 May in light of the violence, the party’s Twitter handle said on Monday.

The BJP has announced a nationwide dharna on 5th May against the widespread violence unleashed by TMC workers post the election results in West Bengal.



This protest will be held following all Covid protocols across all organisational mandals of the BJP. — BJP (@BJP4India) May 3, 2021

The BJP also said that party president JP Nadda would visit the state on 4 and 5 May in view of the violence and meet the families of affected party workers.

BJP National President Shri @JPNadda will be visiting West Bengal on 4-5May, in view of the wide spread post results retributive violence unleashed on BJP workers and supporters by criminal elements in the TMC cadre.



He will be visiting families of the affected karyakartas. — BJP (@BJP4India) May 3, 2021

Trinamool Congress leaders, however, said they had nothing to do with any such incidents in West Bengal and urged people to maintain peace and follow COVID-19 protocols, the report said.

(With inputs from IANS.)

