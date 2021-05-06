MHA asks report from WB Governor over law and order situation: Sources

ANI
Representative Image
Representative Image

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs has asked West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to send a report on the law and order situation in the state, said government sources on Thursday.

The MHA has deputed a four-member team, led by an Additional Secretary level official including a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) official, to assess the ground situation in the state amid the post-poll violence.

A four-member team including -- Additional Secretary Home Ministry Govind Mohan, Additional Secretary Education Ministry Vinit Joshi, Joint Director of Intelligence Bureau Janardan Singh, and IB Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) IB, Nalin -- has arrived in Kolkata to assess the ground situation.

On Wednesday, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote to West Bengal Chief Secretary reminding him of the letter written on May 3 to check the post-poll violence and also to provide a report on the incidents.

Violence has been reported in several parts of West Bengal after the results of the assembly elections were declared on May 2. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that nine of its party workers have been killed in the post-poll violence. However, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is denying the allegations. (ANI)

