MGNREGA Can’t Be The Modi Govt’s Only Answer To Migrant Jobs Crisis. An Economist Explains Why

As millions of migrant workers return to their villages, hard hit by the national lockdown that left them without jobs and wages, the Indian government is staring at a serious economic crisis. While the government has announced an economic stimulus package that it claims adds up to Rs 20,000 crore, this has not convinced poor labourers that they can stay on in the hope of a stable future.

The fallout of this will be huge, said Farzana Afridi, Lead Academic for IGC India and Associate Professor, Indian Statistical Institute, Delhi, in an interview.

“The urban industry is expected to face a huge crunch of workers, especially in construction jobs and other petty business, while rural areas will have surplus numbers with almost no job opportunities for them. After all, you cannot put millions of skilled workers on the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in the long run,” she said.

Afridi, whose research areas include female labour force participation, also spoke about how the government should provide jobs to the migrants who have returned home and why it should increase its risk appetite for borrowing.

Edited excerpts:

The coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated a crisis in the everyday existence of migrants to unprecedented proportions. Many labourers who have travelled back to their villages have said that they are reluctant to return to cities again. How serious is the situation and what impact will it have on India’s economy?

The migrants have returned to their villages thinking it to be a permanent job-loss scenario. They did not have money to sustain themselves and the food grain and other support provided by the government were inadequate to prolong their stay at their work stations. The move will have serious repercussions as the urban industry is expected to face a huge crunch of workers, especially in construction jobs and other petty business, while rural areas will have surplus numbers with almost no job opportunities for them. After all, you cannot put millions of skilled workers on the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in the long run. Instead, the government should make efforts to ensure the early return of such migrants to urban areas.

The imbalance hence created between the urban and the rural economies is also expected to push the GDP further down and, as per the speculations made recently by some economists, can even lead to depression. Also, it will be a permanent job loss for the majority of unskilled labourers. The cost of labour in certain sectors will escalate as certain industries will now focus on mechanising their units and require highly skilled labour to run those machines. The inequality termed as the skill-biased technical change will create a rift of job opportunities between the skilled and unskilled workers.

Many BJP-run state governments have taken this opportunity to dilute or even abolish crucial labour laws on the pretext of reviving economic activity. What will this mean for underpaid, overworked labourers who were already struggling to make ends meet?

Presently, the situation is very dynamic. The government has realised that it will be hard to find the labour in urban areas as the majority of them have migrated back to their homes. So, the industries in urban areas may have to manage their business with labourers having fewer skills and low productivity and hence the flexibility is required by the firms to be able to hire them. But what is more worrying is the fact that the government has not ensured a safe work environment for labourers during pandemic times. We are aware that in India, most of these light manufacturing units such as garments, textiles and footwear and service sectors do not meet safety and health requirements as per international norms to lower their labour and operational cost. So, if the recent changes introduced in the labour laws without safeguarding the interest of the labourers are made a permanent provision, it will be a step back in terms of ensuring workers’ safety and their productivity, especially in post-pandemic times. It will not only lower their productivity but will also affect their mental health in the long run.

