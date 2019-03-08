MFs see over Rs 20,000 cr outflows in February

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) Mutual funds witnessed an outflow of Rs 20,083 crore in February against an inflow of Rs 65,439 crore in January, according to a data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

Liquid or money market contributed to the largest chuck of the outflow. It saw an outflow of Rs 24,509 crore in comparison to the inflow of Rs 58,637 crore in January.

While income funds too reflected the stress on the retail investors as it witnessed an outflow of Rs 4,214 crore against the inflow of Rs 2,080 crore, the balanced funds saw an outflow of Rs 1,077 crore.

Commenting on February 2019 monthly mutual fund data, N.S. Venkatesh, CEO, AMFI, said: "Amid global uncertainty, tension at the border, liquidity tightness and credit events, retail investor behaviour to stay invested is quite heartening. The continued healthy confidence that retail investors are showing, as is reflected in rising number of SIPs, inflow is laudable.

"The patience to stay invested amid uncertainty will help from the individual long-term wealth creation perspective. Once political uncertainty and liquidity tightness recedes over the next few months, we expect the inflows in both equity and liquid funds to strengthen further."

--IANS

ravi-rrb/sn/nir