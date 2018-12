Vanessa Ponce de Leon from Mexico won the Miss World 2018 title on December 8. She was crowned none other than Miss World 2017 pageant Manushi Chhillar from India. The top 5 finalists were from Mexico, Belarus, Thailand, Jamaica and Uganda. The final of Miss World competition was held in China's Hainan Island. 118 contestants from all around the world participated for the coveted title.