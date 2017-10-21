Mexico's Perez upbeat about prospects in the US Grand Prix

Austin (Texas), Oct 21 (IANS) Mexican driver Sergio "Checo" Perez, who finished ninth here in free practice ahead of the United States Grand Prix, said he expects his Force India team to do well in the race at Austin's Circuit of the Americas.

Perez and French teammate Esteban Ocon are ranked seventh and eighth, respectively, in the F1 drivers championship, reports Efe.

"We can be quite happy about today's work. We gathered a lot of data and we're in a good place for the rest of the weekend, even if I wasn't overly convinced about the development tires we tried this morning," the 27-year-old Guadalajara native said on Friday.

"It's going to be tight to be best of the rest," Perez said, referring to the scramble among teams to claim the top spot behind the sport's Big 3: Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull.

"But I am confident we can do that. The car has been feeling good, especially in hotter conditions, so we have a good base to build on," Perez said of Force India's prospects on Sunday.

Ocon finished sixth and Perez took seventh place two weeks ago in the Japanese Grand Prix.

