Mexico's dramatic 3-1 win over Trinidad and Tobago

Mexico City, Oct 7 (IANS) Hirving Lozano, Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez and Hector Herrera scored for Mexico as they overcame lowly Trinidad and Tobago in the penultimate CONCACAF World Cup qualifier in San Luis Potosi.

The hosts scored three late goals after being held in check for 77 minutes by the visitors to eventually earn a 3-1 win on Friday, reports Efe.

The Mexican national team, or El Tri, tops the qualifying group with 21 points, six clear of Costa Rica in second and nine ahead of the US in third.

While the expected result was eventually secured, Mexico's Colombian coach Juan Carlos Osorio will be concerned by his side's inability to break down last placed Trinidad and Tobago, who opened the scoring in the 66th minute through Shahdon Winchester.

El Tri had struggled all through the match to break down the dogged visitors, but finally made a breakthrough when they equalised on 77 minutes through substitute Hirving Lozano.

The leveller settled Mexican nerves and they ran away with the victory in the closing 10 minutes, with 'Chicharito' scoring a header in the 88th minute to make it 2-1 and Herrera adding a third scoring from a free kick in stoppage time.

The last round of matches on Tuesday before the playoff will see Mexico travel to Honduras while Trinidad and Tobago will host the US.

