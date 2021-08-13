Mexico's Army Gets A New Military Command Structure

MEXICO CITY: Mexicos president has assigned the army so many roles, from building airports to transporting coronavirus vaccines, that the government announced a new command structure Friday to handle strictly military matters.

President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador announced the creation of a new office, the Army Command, within the Defense Department.

The armys Chiefs of Staff will continue overseeing the armys diverse portfolio of projects, while the Command will handle questions of training, doctrine and staffing.

The Defense Department said the previous structure limited the coordination, interaction and understanding with the armed forces of other countries that have more centralized military commands.

Lpez Obrador has increased the armys roles to such a point covering everything from law enforcement to building bank branch offices that it has raised concerns in Mexico.

The army in Mexico not only oversees the air force, but also is largely in charge of recruiting, training and supplying members of the National Guard, which Lpez Obrador sees as the chief crime-fighting body in a country with weak local police forces.

Soldiers are also building rail projects and growing trees for a government reforestation program; military forces are assigned to guarding pipelines against fuel thieves, corralling migrants at the country’s borders, and running many of the country’s customs offices.

