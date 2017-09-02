Mexico defeat Panama to book place in 2018 FIFA World Cup

Mexico City, Sep 2 (IANS) Hirving Lozano's header in the 53rd minute was enough for Mexico to seal a 1-0 victory over Panama and claim one of the three automatic qualifying spots in the CONCACAF group to seal their place at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Coach Juan Carlos Osorio has drilled this Mexican team to be watertight at the back, and despite home fans baying for more excitement and offensive action, the performance was enough to take the three points, reports Efe.

Mexico are now three points clear of Costa Rica at the top of the CONCACAF qualifying group,after los Ticos beat the United States 2-0 earlier on Friday.

The US remains in third, the last automatic qualifying spot.

