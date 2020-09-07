Metro services back on track with strict COVID-19 precautions; deserted platforms, cashless payment glitches in Delhi

Five months after being suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, metro services resumed across the country in a graded manner with strict COVID-19 precautions, including social distancing and masks and face shields for passengers.

In accordance with the Union home ministry's 'Unlock 4' guidelines, metros in containment zones remained shut.

The metro in Mumbai, one of the cities most affected by the pandemic, also remained closed.

Union minister Hadeep Singh Puri had announced the resumption of metro services with multiple routes from 7 September.

Delhi

Metro stations in the National Capital wore a deserted look. Platforms and key hub stations, including Rajiv Chowk, were empty while eateries remained closed and the ambiance was far removed from the usual hustle and bustle.

Station employees frequently sanitised areas of the metro station and ensured social distancing norms, PTI reported

Around 9 am, the usually busy entry gate at Rajiv Chowk metro station was deserted with officials in masks and face shields ready with sanitisers to ensure a safe ride for passengers.

After the entry gate, there was a second layer of sanitisation that included thermal screening of passengers as well as their luggage. Only two gates were open at the Kashmere Gate metro station.

Personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) were also engaged in contactless frisking at Delhi Metro stations, PTI reported.

Trains stopped at each station for extra time so that the passengers can easily board or de-board the metro without making contact with fellow commuters.

However, a number of people faced problems buying new smart cards or getting them recharged through cashless modes due to network issues.

At many stations, including Central Secretariat, Chawri Bazar, and Chandni Chowk, passengers said there were technical glitches while making online payments.

We are on our way. It's been 169 days since we've seen you! Travel responsibly and commute if it's only necessary. #MetroBackOnTrack pic.twitter.com/aCUnYO1ptS " Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) September 7, 2020

Such issues were being reported mostly from underground metro stations, PTI said.

"I waited for about 10 to 15 minutes before I could successfully make the payment. Had it been a normal day, it would have led to chaos," Parvez Ahmed, who was travelling from Saket to Azadpur, was quoted as saying by PTI.

Kochi

Metro Rail services also resumed in Kerala's Kochi on Monday. Trains between Thykoodam and Aluva resumed at 7 am, adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

Additionally, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the newly finished Thykoodam-Pettah stretch of the Kochi Metro. The inauguration of the Thykoodam-Aluva stretch marked the completion of the first phase of the urban transport mobility in the coastal city at a cost of Rs 6,218 crore.

Union Minister for Civil Aviation and Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri presided over the function through video conferencing.

The Indian Express reported that the trains of the Kochi Metro were scheduled to operate every 20 minutes. The last train from either end of the line was set to depart at 8 pm, as per the report.

Trains will be stopped for 20 seconds at every station with the aim to allow proper ventilation and at "terminating stations, trains will be stopped for a minimum of five minutes and doors kept open," the report added.

Bengaluru

The Purple Line of the Bengaluru Metro was resumed on Monday, with trains running from the Byappanahalli station towards the Mysuru Road area at 8 am.

"The six-coach train from Byappanahalli had 12 passengers, whereas 15 to 16 passengers boarded the train at the Nayandahalli station on Mysuru Road," a BMRCL official was quoted as saying by PTI. The official said people appeared to be very cautious.

Services on the Metro Green Line from Yelachenahalli to Nagasandra will resume from Wednesday.

These trains will operate only for six hours only during peak hours from 8 am to 11 am and 4.30 pm to 7.30 pm till 10 September.

From 11 September onwards, the trains will ply on both the lines from 7 am to 9 pm.

"The number of commuters allowed in each train is limited to 400 passengers to ensure social distancing norms," the BMRCL said.

