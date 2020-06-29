Metro Rail, Schools to Remain Shut: What Are ‘Unlock 2’ Rules?

As coronavirus cases in India have crossed the 5-lakh mark, the Centre on Monday, 29 June, announced guidelines for ‘Unlock 2’, which have to be implemented till 31 July.



According to the government, the lockdown shall continue to remain in force in containment zones till 31 July. So, what are the new rules for Unlock 2? Here’s all you need to know.





What activities remain prohibited across the country?

Metro Rail Services

Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

Social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious functions and other large congregations.

What activities will be permitted in the containment zone?

The lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the containment zones till 31 July 2020. This means that only essential activities will be permitted in these zones.

How will I know if my area is a containment zone?

Containment zones will be notified on the websites of the respective District Collectors and by the States/UTs and information will also be shared with the Union Health Ministry.

Will international air travel be allowed?

International air travel of passengers has been permitted in a limited manner under the Vande Bharat mission. Further opening up will take place in a calibrated manner, the government stated.

All previously booked international air travel till 15 July stands cancelled.

When are schools likely to reopen?

It has been decided that schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed till 31 July 2020. The Centre has not yet set a date for the reopening of schools.

Does night curfew remain imposed during Unlock 2?

Night curfew shall continue to remain in force, between 10 pm and 5 am, except for essential activities and other relaxation given in ‘Unlock 2.’

Further, relaxations in night curfew have been announced for the operation of industrial units in multiple shifts, movement of persons and goods on national and state highways, loading and unloading of cargo and movement of persons to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and airplanes.

