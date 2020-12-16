Metro car shed project to save almost Rs 5,500 crores, says Aaditya Thackeray

Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray (File Photo/ANI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16 (ANI): As Bombay High Court on Wednesday stayed the metro car shed project at Mumbai's Kanjurmarg, State's Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray said this project will save almost Rs 5,500 crores of government.

"Hon'ble HC has granted a stay to Kanjurmarg work. We await the detailed written order to decide the future course of action. This land is crucial for Metro Line 6, 4 and 14, apart from 3, as it will save almost Rs 5500 crores of Govt and be a nodal point for 1 crore citizens," Aaditya Thackeray tweeted.

Bombay High Court on Wednesday stayed the metro car shed project at Mumbai's Kanjurmarg and has asked Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to maintain status quo.

Maharashtra government is ready to take back its October 15, 2020 order of land allotment to MMRDA for metro car shed at Kanjurmarg.

In November, the Central government had asked the Maharashtra government to stop the MMRDA from developing a metro car shed.

Aarey metro car shed project was opposed by environmentalists and others last year in a bid to protect the stretch of forest area considered as the lungs of the city. (ANI)