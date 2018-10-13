MeToo in sports: CoA asks for explanation after BCCI CEO accused of sexual assault

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) Reacting to the allegations of sexual misconduct levelled against BCCI CEO Rahul Johri, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Saturday asked him to submit an explanation within a week.

In the latest case of the #MeToo movement in cricket, Johri has been accused of sexual assault by a female author.

"There are certain media reports today, including in the social media, pertaining to Mr. Rahul Johri, CEO BCCI. The reports disclose allegations of sexual harassment made against Mr. Johri, by an unnamed person through a twitter handle," a CoA statement said.

Johri has been named in a Twitter post by author Harnidh Kaur, who shared screenshots of a detailed account of the victim on her Twitter handle @PedestrianPoet.

Johri, who was the Executive Vice-President and General Manager (South Asia) for Discovery Network Asia Pacific, before joining as Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) CEO in 2016 was accused of taking advantage of the victim by offering a job opportunity.

"The allegations also relates to his previous employment with a large media house. The allegations have appeared as a part of the "me too" movement," the CoA statement added.

"Though the said allegations do not pertain to his employment with the BCCI, the Committee of Administrators of the BCCI has deemed it appropriate to seek an explanation from Mr Johri in relation to the allegations. He has been asked to submit his explanation within a week. Future course of action will be considered on receipt of his explanation."

In her allegation, the victim said Johri had taken her to his place where he said "the final part" of an interview will take place. Johri was not immediately available for comment.

"Rahul Johri: Currently the CEO of BCCI - Ex Discovery Channel. Rahul was an ex-colleague. Through the times of partying at Raj's house, then building a successful media business, and then wading through other channels -- Rahul kept in touch with me," read the screenshot on Kaur's Twitter handle.

During a discussion on possible job, he suddenly got up and asked Kaur to accompany him to his home. She knew his wife, having socially met and invited the couple to her home earlier for dinner.

When they reached his house, he took out the key to unlock the door to which Kaur said why he did not inform her that his wife was not home, only to be told what was there to inform.

In the house, after she asked for water, he came to her with his pants down and assaulted her.

"Till date I have borne the burden of this sordid incident, blaming myself for this -- I have wondered if I had showed I was needy, I don't think so -- but it's all hazy and confused in my head," the victim further wrote.

"For years, I have told myself -- that was so cheap of me -- but the truth is, it was so sudden and so manipulated that I had no chance at even knowing what the hell this was."

This is the third such instance in cricket after Sri Lankan cricketers Arjuna Ranatunga and Lasith Malinga were named.

