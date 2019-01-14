MeToo | Rajkumar Hirani accused of sexual assault, he denies

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has been accused of sexual assault by a woman who worked with him in his 2018 film "Sanju". He has denied the allegation. According to a HuffPost India article on Sunday, the woman claimed that Hirani sexually abused her on more than one occasion over a six-month period between March and September 2018. The woman made the charge in an email dated November 3, 2018 to Hirani's "Sanju" co-producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra. She also marked the mail to Vidhu's wife and film journalist Anupama Chopra as well as to Hirani's co-writer Abhijat Joshi, said the HuffPost India article.