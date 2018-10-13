MeToo movement: Journalists hold protest against sexual harassment

Journalists held protest to support #MeToo movement in national capital on Saturday. Several journalists were seen holding banners against sexual harassment. They demanded strict actions against the accused of sexual harassment. #MeToo movement gained momentum in India after actor Tanushree Dutta accused Nata Patekar of harassing her. Since then, incidents of harassment and sexual misconduct are coming out in the open, with allegations being leveled against many famous personalities in the media and entertainment industry.