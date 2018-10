With the #MeToo movement gaining momentum in India in the past few weeks, a new case emerged late on Monday evening. Producer-Writer, Vinta Nanda, has accused actor Alok Nath of sexually assaulting. Speaking to ANI, Vinta said, "I was motivated by Tanushree, seeing her speaking up I felt that I should also speak. Women, girls and journalists who are speaking up against their predators, I have great admiration for them."