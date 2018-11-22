MeToo campaign a fad, being used for publicity: IFFI jury head

International Film Festival of India (IFFI) jury head for non-feature films, Vinod Ganatra termed the #MeToo campaign a "fad" and asserted that people are using it for publicity and mileage. While talking to media on the sidelines of the 49th IFFI in Goa, Ganatra stated that the movement will fade over time. "It is a fad, which has come with time. It is a chance to get publicity and mileage. It will not last. What is authentic will last. What is not authentic will disappear. There are people who encourage it," he said. The #MeToo movement, which began in Hollywood more than a year ago, gathered steam in India after actor Tanushree Dutta accused co-star Nana Patekar of allegedly harassing her on the sets of 'Horn Ok Pleassss' in 2008. Since then, women from various walks of life, especially the media and entertainment industry have levelled allegations of sexual misconduct against various prominent personalities including Subhash Ghai, Alok Nath, Vikas Bahl, Kailash Kher, Chetan Bhagat, Sajid Khan, and Varun Grover among others.