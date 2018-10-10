MeToo: Aamir Khan steps away from working with accused

Amidst the ongoing #MeToo movement in India, actor-producer Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao have decided to step aside from doing a film with an accused. The 'Thugs of Hindostan' actor took to his Twitter handle to put out a statement, on behalf of his production house, that said, "At Aamir Khan Production we have always had a zero-tolerance policy towards sexual misconduct and predatory behaviour of any kind." Clarifying their take on the matter, Aamir mentioned that they would no longer engage with the person.