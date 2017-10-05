Meter critically injured Burmese python undergoes CT scan

A three meter critically injured Burmese python underwent a Computed Tomography (CT) scan during treatment in Bhubaneswar. The CT scan, which took place at a private clinic, is likely the first of its kind conducted on a snake in India, says Professor Indramani Nath Director of OUAT. The injured reptile was discovered in Keonjhar district's Anandpur few days ago and was brought to the College of Veterinary Science of Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) by Forest Range Officer of Anandpur in a critical condition. In the absence a provision for such treatment at the government hospital Prof. Nath had to convince a private clinic to allow the snake in for a CT scan.They had to contact an Expert of Greeks and sent the CT scan to him to determine the exact injuries the python had suffered. It was a big challenge to keep the long raptile still enough to get a clear CT scan.Faced with the dilemma of restraining the snake during the procedure, they decided to use an adhesive medical tape.The snake is responding to the antibiotics and is expected to be fine soon. It will be sent to forests once it recovers.