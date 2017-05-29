MeT Office predicts early monsoon after depression on Bay of Bengal

The onset of the southwest monsoon is likely to advance further due to a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, which is expected to turn into a "severe cyclonic storm" by Monday today. India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General informed the deep depression would help in the advancement of monsoon over Kerala and northeast India. The deep depression is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by May 29-30 and cross Chittagong by the noon of May 30.