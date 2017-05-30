MeT office informs early monsoon arrives in Kerala, North East

Some respite from the heatwave that has made life hell, compelling to stay indoors. Director General of the India Meteorological Department K J Ramesh has informed that the monsoon has hit Kerala and the North East on Tuesday today. The normal onset date for monsoon to hit the Kerala coast, which marks its official arrival in the country, is June 1. This year, monsoon has arrived two days before its scheduled date due to landfall of cyclone Mora. However, those residing across north Indian belt will have to wait for some time for the rains to lash their cities.