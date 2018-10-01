MET-HTS expo ends on successful note in Navi Mumbai

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) A three-day exhibition on Materials Engineering and Technology and Heat Treat Show, supported by multiple ministries, ended on a successful note, an official of Society of Materials, India Chapter, said here on Monday.

Inaugurated by Union Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari on September 27, the event saw participation from top names in the industry, government and academia, Indian and global experts.

It provided a platform for extremely futuristic technologies and processes to be initiated and implemented.

Lauding the initiative, Gadkari said the exhibition will provide an ideal forum for the industry, government and academia to work together for progress in key areas like infrastructure and defence, besides other fields.

Those who spoke at the event included Sajjan Jindal of JSW, Shailendra Roy of L&T, Sunil Kulkarni of Mahindra & Mahindra, Pradeep Goyal, Chairman of MET, and Dr Frederick E. Schmidt, Chairperson, ASM International.

Top Indian and global experts in transportation, defence, power and infrastructure presented more than 45 research papers on heat treatment before the 250 delegates and over 4,000 visitors at the expo held in Navi Mumbai.

The MET & HTS are the two largest collaborative platforms of all Indian and International Material Engineering Technology and allied industries.

The MET & HTS 2018 focussed on Defence, Infrastructure(Energy; Roads; Railways; Shipping; Aviation) and Heat Treatment, and showcased achievements, technologies, machinery, equipment, logistics, communication, research & development, safety and health aspects especially in defence infrastructure and allied industries.

The event was supported by the central ministries of Coal, Mines and Steel, Commerce and Industry, Defence, Railways, Shipping, Road Transport and Highways, MSME, Department of Science and Technology, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research.

