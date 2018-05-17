MeT Department issues fresh thunderstorm alert in parts of North India for next three days

Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday issued fresh warning of thunderstorms, strong winds and hailstorms for next three days. In J and K, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, UP, Rajasthan, Delhi and parts of North, West India. Dr K Sathi Devi, Director General of Meteorology (DGM), National Weather Forecasting Centre (NWFC) said, "They will monitor the thunderstorm cell which is forming and then accordingly how it is moving, whether it is developing or whether it is decaying will be informed as soon as possible."