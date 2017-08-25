Messi told to leave Barca and prove his greatness

Barcelona [Spain], August 25 (ANI): Star striker Lionel Messi has been advised by agent Mino Raiola to leave Barcelona and prove his greatness.

Messi has agreed a new deal with Barcelona but that contract remains unsigned amid uncertainty over his future at Camp Nou.

"A player like Messi must try another experience with a different club and prove how great he is," goal.com quoted Raiola as saying.

Raiola does not represent the Argentine but his list includes Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku, Marco Verratti, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

"Barcelona must be reinvented again," he added.

The Argentine will be out of contract in 2018, however, a new deal is all but finalised after months of negotiations between the player, his father Jorge and the club.

The fresh agreement will take the five-time Ballon d'Or winner until 2021 with the option of one further season.

The 30-year-old, who made his debut for Barca in 2004, won 30 trophies during his time at the Catalan club, scoring more than 500 goals. This new contract could see him retire at Camp Nou. (ANI)