Messi signs new deal with Barcelona until 2021

London [United Kingdom], November 25 (ANI): Star footballer Lionel Messi on Saturday ended all speculation about his future as he signed a new deal with Barcelona through to the summer of 2021.

According to The Guardian, the renewal was agreed between Messi and the Catalan club in July but the deal got finalised on paper, only today.

Moreover, while announcing the deal, Barcelona added that the Argentinian forward has had a £626m buy-out clause inserted into his contract.

The decision brings an end to speculations surrounding the forward's future and will see him finish his career at Camp Nou.

Messi arrived at Barcelona from Newell's Old Boys as a teenager in 2000 and made his first competitive appearance against Espanyol.

The 30-year-old has since then gone on to win 30 trophies with the club, which include eight La Ligas and four Champions Leagues. (ANI)