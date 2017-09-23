Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar up for FIFA award

There were few surprises as FIFA announced their shortlist for the Best FIFA men's player of the year award. Last year's winner Cristiano Ronaldo has again been nominated after guiding Real Madrid to a Champions League, La Liga double. His main rival, Barcelona's Lionel Messi, has also been nominated with former team-mate Neymar, who moved to Paris St. Germain for a world record fee this summer. Last year was the inaugural edition of the Best FIFA Football Awards, which is aimed at reviving FIFA's own award for the world's best player.