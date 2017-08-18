Messi is heading in the right direction: Barcelona VP Mestre

Barcelona, Aug 18 (IANS) FC Barcelona's most wanted player Lionel Messi will soon sign a contract extension, club Vice President Jordi Mestre has reassured fans.

Speaking during the unveiling of new signing Paulinho on Thursday, Mestre said: "It's already discussed and agreed.

"Everything seems correct ahead of the signing. We are just waiting to fix a date for the signature."

Asked whether he could offer a "200 percent assurance" that Messi will sign, Mestre said: "Leo's renewal is heading in the right direction. I would be very surprised if it didn't happen."

Earlier, Barcelona Mestre had said that Messi has not yet signed the contract extension that runs until 2021 with the Catalan football giants.

Mestre's remarks on Thursday came after Barcelona lost the Spanish Super Cup to Real Madrid 1-5 on aggregate, reports Efe.

Mestre, speaking during the introduction of Brazilian midfielder Paulinho, said the two sides reached an agreement and were just waiting for a date to sign the contract.

The club official said he was confident that Messi would sign the contract extension.

